Making tweaks! Teresa Giudice recently underwent cosmetic surgery on her nose — and not all of her costars were supportive of her decision.

“I don’t know if anybody knows, but I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it. So I guess I got a nose job — the tip of it — and I used Dr. Tobias in Englewood, [New Jersey]. He was amazing,” Giudice, 49, said at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo at the NJ Convention and Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey, on Sunday, November 7. “After I got it done, I didn’t feel [any] pain whatsoever.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who was a keynote speaker at Sunday’s event, admitted that she always felt like she had a “tomato nose” as the top of her nose was “very round.” She had fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ support.

“I asked Louie, I’m, like, ‘Babe, should I get my nose done?’ And he’s like, ’Is it going to make you feel better?’ And I said, ’Yes.’ So he said, ‘Do it,'” Giudice explained before claiming that Margaret Josephs tried to talk her out of going under the knife. “She’s like, ‘No you don’t need to do it.’ Like, ‘Really, bitch?’ Sorry, like, ‘You got so much plastic surgery, why [are] you telling me that?'”

Giudice laughed before adding, “But then I asked Louie and he’s like, ‘Babe if it’s going to make you feel better, do it.’ And after I did it, it made me feel better.”

The Standing Strong author’s nose confession comes more than one year after her daughter Gia, now 20, revealed she visited the same doctor.

“Yes, I got a nose job. Yes, I’m swollen. Thank you so much, @drtobiasnyc. I’m absolutely in love with it😍,” the college student wrote in July 2020 via Instagram. “I am an adult now. This has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”

The Bravo star is also the mother of Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, with ex-husband Joe Giudice. Teresa got engaged to Ruelas during a trip to Greece last month.

“Gia’s in the Bahamas right now and they’re going there for Christmas. Right now, he’s in the Bahamas and he started working a big job in construction so whenever he’s free and if it works with their school schedule, then he goes there,” she explained on Sunday of her former spouse, who was deported in 2019 after completing his jail sentence for fraud. “He’s living six months in the Bahamas and six months in Italy.”

Teresa added that she and Ruelas spoke to her eldest daughter and ex on the phone before she took the stage on Sunday.

“Right before we came here, Louie and I, we’re talking to Joe and Gia. They’re on the beach. I’m like, ‘Nice life,’” she joked. “And she’s like, ‘Mom, I like the island life.’ She’s like, ‘I really like this, I can get used to this.’ And I’m, like, ‘Well you gotta finish college and then we’ll see what happens after that.’”

With reporting by Diana Cooper