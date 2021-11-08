Top 5

Stories

Rhonj

Teresa Giudice Reveals She Got a ‘Nose Job’ After ‘Bitch’ Margaret Josephs Tried to Talk Her Out of It

By

Making tweaks! Teresa Giudice recently underwent cosmetic surgery on her nose — and not all of her costars were supportive of her decision.

Real Housewives Plastic Surgery: Before and After

Read article

“I don’t know if anybody knows, but I did get the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about getting it. So I guess I got a nose job — the tip of it — and I used Dr. Tobias in Englewood, [New Jersey]. He was amazing,” Giudice, 49, said at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo at the NJ Convention and Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey, on Sunday, November 7. “After I got it done, I didn’t feel [any] pain whatsoever.”

Teresa Giudice Reveals Nose Job After Margaret Josephs Tried to Talk Her Out of It
Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs Shutterstock (2)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who was a keynote speaker at Sunday’s event, admitted that she always felt like she had a “tomato nose” as the top of her nose was “very round.” She had fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ support.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Read article

“I asked Louie, I’m, like, ‘Babe, should I get my nose done?’ And he’s like, ’Is it going to make you feel better?’ And I said, ’Yes.’ So he said, ‘Do it,'” Giudice explained before claiming that Margaret Josephs tried to talk her out of going under the knife. “She’s like, ‘No you don’t need to do it.’ Like, ‘Really, bitch?’ Sorry, like, ‘You got so much plastic surgery, why [are] you telling me that?'”

Giudice laughed before adding, “But then I asked Louie and he’s like, ‘Babe if it’s going to make you feel better, do it.’ And after I did it, it made me feel better.”

The Standing Strong author’s nose confession comes more than one year after her daughter Gia, now 20, revealed she visited the same doctor.

“Yes, I got a nose job. Yes, I’m swollen. Thank you so much, @drtobiasnyc. I’m absolutely in love with it😍,” the college student wrote in July 2020 via Instagram. “I am an adult now. This has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!”

The Bravo star is also the mother of Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, with ex-husband Joe Giudice. Teresa got engaged to Ruelas during a trip to Greece last month.

Celebrity Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Photos

Read article

“Gia’s in the Bahamas right now and they’re going there for Christmas. Right now, he’s in the Bahamas and he started working a big job in construction so whenever he’s free and if it works with their school schedule, then he goes there,” she explained on Sunday of her former spouse, who was deported in 2019 after completing his jail sentence for fraud. “He’s living six months in the Bahamas and six months in Italy.”

Teresa Giudice Reveals Nose Job After Margaret Josephs Tried to Talk Her Out of It Luis Ruelas
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas seen exiting Caroline’s Comedy Club after watching Joe Gorga’s stand up on October 27, 2021 in New York City. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Teresa added that she and Ruelas spoke to her eldest daughter and ex on the phone before she took the stage on Sunday.

“Right before we came here, Louie and I, we’re talking to Joe and Gia. They’re on the beach. I’m like, ‘Nice life,’” she joked. “And she’s like, ‘Mom, I like the island life.’ She’s like, ‘I really like this, I can get used to this.’ And I’m, like, ‘Well you gotta finish college and then we’ll see what happens after that.’”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!