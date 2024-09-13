Usher is breaking down how he balances being a performer and maintaining his stellar physique.

“The consistency that comes with being a performer who has to dance and sing and still have a six pack at 45 years old? Yeah, there’s a little bit of mindfulness there,” Usher, 45, exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “But thank God that I have fans that I go work hard for every night.”

The R&B legend noted that his Past, Present, Future tour is keeping him “in shape.” (Usher kicked off the concert series in August and is set to conclude the performances in May 2025.)

“I’m mindful of it, but I don’t let it get me to the point where I’m comparing,” Usher said. “I’m just thinking of it as, maybe there’s somebody out there who is inspired by what I’m going through. Maybe there’s somebody who needs to hear this song and feel this emotion right now and let them know that they’re not alone.”

Despite winning several Grammys, American Music Awards and VMAs, Usher revealed that he still has more career goals for himself.

“I could win an Oscar,” he shared, while noting that he could nab the accolade from a musical perspective. “There’s many ways. There’s documentaries that have won Oscars. There’s live performances that have won Oscars. Who knows? Musical scoring. So many different things in musical categories that may potentially play. Yes, I would love to find a script. … I’d love to be able to someday say that I won an Oscar.”

For now, Usher is celebrating the release of his new concert film, Usher: Rendezvous in Paris, which chronicles several of his performances last year in the French city.

“One beautiful part about going to the movies is you have to put your phone down,” he said. “We put so much energy and effort into making this film something that the entire world would be able to experience, because many people didn’t get the chance to make it to Las Vegas [for my residency]. They didn’t get a chance to make it to Paris. But this film captures so much of the live performance and then some.”

Usher’s new concert film, Usher: Rendezvous in Paris, is in theaters until Sunday, September 15.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi