Usher has won countless Grammys, American Music Awards and VMAs, but he’s got an eye on another honor outside the music world.

“I could win an Oscar,” the musician, 45, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, explaining what boxes are left to check off in his career.

While Usher has acted in the past, he notes that being in front of the camera isn’t the only path to winning an Academy Award.

“There’s many ways. There’s documentaries that have won Oscars,” he tells Us. “There’s live performances that have won Oscars. Who knows? Musical scoring. So many different things in musical categories that may potentially play. Yes, I would love to find a script. … I’d love to be able to someday say that I won an Oscar.”

Usher may not have any scripts in the works right now, but he does have a documentary coming out soon. His new concert film, Rendezvous in Paris, hits theaters on Thursday, September 12, and captures several performances he gave in the French capital city last year.

“One beautiful part about going to the movies is you have to put your phone down,” he says of the film, which will be in theaters through Sunday, September 15. “We put so much energy and effort into making this film something that the entire world would be able to experience, because many people didn’t get the chance to make it to Las Vegas [for my residency]. They didn’t get a chance to make it to Paris. But this film captures so much of the live performance and then some.”

While fans will no doubt love the movie, Usher’s kids aren’t quite as ready to shout their dad’s praises from the rooftops.

“They may really enjoy something and may not tell me because sometimes I’m just dad to them,” he jokes. “They tend to be a little bit more critical at times, and they’ll give me their notes as opposed to just enjoying the show.”

Usher shares sons Usher “Cinco” V, 16, and Naviyd, 15, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, as well as daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and son Sire Castrello, 2, with his wife, Jenn Goicoechea.

Usher and Goicoechea tied the knot in February after his headlining performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. His schedule has been packed since then, but he’s still found time to hang out with his new bride.

“There hasn’t been a lot of downtime,” he says. “But we Netflix and chill if we need to. There’s been a lot of editing around this Rendezvous, so I think we spent more time [on that] than anything. The movie room turned into a screening room.”

For more with Usher, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.