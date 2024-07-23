Everybody really does know everyone in Los Angeles, if Kristen Doute and Kim Kardashian share the same plastic surgeon.

Doute, 41, took to Instagram Stories on Monday, July 22, to show a moment from a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians where Kardashian visited her doctor.

“Only the best,” Doute wrote alongside a scene where Kardashian, 43, was speaking with board-certified plastic surgeon John Layke.

In the episode, Kardashian was seeking medical help after she slammed her fingers in a sliding door, which caused the bone to break through one of her fingers.

Related: Stars Who Opened Up About Plastic Surgery It’s often thought that celebrities who’ve had plastic surgery will go to any lengths to hide their secret, but stars from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Courteney Cox have been candid about their experiences going under the knife. Some celebrities have even shared their plastic surgery nightmares. Heidi Montag, for example, developed health problems due to her […]

“I literally looked at my hand and I fell to the ground,” Kardashian explained on an episode earlier this month. “I didn’t do anything but freeze. You can’t even describe the pain but your whole body goes into shock. It was, like, more painful than childbirth.”

Kardashian aided her recovery by spending four hours in a hyperbaric chamber. She later visited Layke, who was thrilled about the progress she was making.

“That looks great,” he told Kardashian on screen. “I do [think so] because a lot of that is just a little bit of dried blood and some oozing.”

Related: Kim Kardashian's Plastic Surgery Confessions: From Botox to Butt Injections Perfecting her image. Kim Kardashian has established herself as the ultimate American beauty icon since Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007. “I really genuinely care about looking good,” the KKW Beauty founder told Allure for their August 2022 cover story. “I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. […]

Kardashian asked Layke to reassure her she would not “need this amputated,” to which he responded, “I think you dodged a bullet. It could have been really bad.”

Doute, meanwhile, also used her reality TV platform to offer a glimpse into her medical history. She even listed her past plastic surgery procedures on an episode of Prime Video’s The Goat earlier this year.

“I have had facial reconstructive surgery,” she revealed in a May episode after being asked by host Daniel Tosh to share one “enhancement” they had done. “I broke my orbital socket so I have titanium plates, I have Botox and I occasionally get lip filler. But not right now.”

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

Doute was the only one to come clean, as her fellow cast members Joe Amabile, Reza Farahan, CJ Franco, Teck Holmes, Justin Johnson a.k.a Alyssa Edwards, Paola Mayfield, Jason Smith, Da’Vonne Rogers and Jill Zarin all stayed silent regarding cosmetic procedures.

Tosh, 48, did let the others have a second chance to discuss whether they went under the knife. Smith, 46, added that he had his gallbladder taken out but Doute ultimately remained the only person on the show who candidly addressed her plastic surgery.