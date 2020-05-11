Back to basics! Registered dietitian, nutritionist and educator Ilana Muhlstein created a foolproof method to losing weight — and she’s spilling all her secrets in her latest book, You Can Drop It! How I Dropped 100 Pounds Enjoying Carbs, Cocktails & Chocolate — And You Can Too.

The Los Angeles-based health enthusiast drew on her own personal experience to build the 2B Mindset, her “personal and proven approach to drop weight and keep it off — without sacrifice.” As a teenager, Muhlstein tried every fad diet to try and get healthy, but didn’t see results until learning that she could lose weight while still enjoying the foods she loved most. After developing the 2B Mindset, Muhlstein was able to help thousands of people on their wellness journeys in her private practice.

You Can Drop It! explores the foundations of the nutritionist’s motivational school of thought, sharing simple step-by-step guides to losing weight “with freedom.” According to Muhlstein, followers of the 2B Mindset will be able to achieve their weight loss goals without counting calories, controlling portions or restricting meals.

“My mission is to show people that a healthy lifestyle is easier and much more attainable than they think,” Muhlstein notes on her website. “I love to empower people through their journey, free them from their insecure past times, and take them into the next amazing chapter of their lives.”

The 2B Mindset helps its users feel in control of their health and allows them to lose weight on their own terms. Muhlstein has cultivated a strong community around the insightful weight loss tactics she started and encourages her clients to “say goodbye to emotional and mindless eating” by focusing on the foods they love. Though exercise isn’t an essential part of the 2B Mindset, Muhlstein’s philosophy has helped change the lives of more than 200,000 people — some of whom have lost over 100 pounds through making positive, healthy choices that work for them.

You Can Drop It! How I Dropped 100 Pounds Enjoying Carbs, Cocktails & Chocolate — And You Can Too hits shelves on Tuesday, May 12.