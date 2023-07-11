Zac Efron showed off his fit physique while on a luxury yacht in France.

The actor, 35, enjoyed a getaway in Saint-Tropez on Sunday, July 9, by riding a jet ski in the water while wearing dark blue swim shorts. In photos from the rare outing, Efron’s six-pack abs were on display while he sunbathed with friends.

Efron has been keeping a low profile in between projects after wrapping production on his upcoming wrestling film The Iron Claw in November 2022. One month prior, Efron made headlines when he finally addressed rumors that he had plastic surgery after a photo of his face went viral.

During a September 2022 interview with Men’s Health, Efron explained that his face was noticeably swollen one year prior because he shattered his jaw after slipping in his house and hitting his chin on a granite fountain.

“The masseters just grew,” he said at the time, referring to the muscles in his face which are used for chewing. “They just got really, really big.”

Efron recalled finding out from his mother that his appearance was being discussed online. The former teen heartthrob stayed tight-lipped about the surgery speculation when the photos circulated in April 2021.

While reflecting on the social media chatter, Efron also detailed the toll his Baywatch role took on his body. “I started to develop insomnia, and I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time,” he said about preparing for the 2017 film. “Something about that experience burned me out. I had a really hard time re-centering.”

Efron added: “That Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable. There’s just too little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI’d. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So, I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat.”

According to Efron, his doctors realized he was “taking way too many diuretics” which “messed something up” with his health. He noted that he was on the mend six months after filming wrapped on Baywatch, which also starred Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario.

More recently, Efron has been surprising followers with adorable photos of his younger siblings. The Greatest Beer Run Ever star shared footage late last month of him joining his sister, Olivia, 3, and baby brother Henry at a Circus Vargas performance.