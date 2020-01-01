Diet Secrets

Intermittent Fasting, Plant-Based, Paleo! Celebs Reveal Which Diets Work Best for Them

80/20

Who Does It?
Kristin Cavallari, Miranda Kerr, Kate Upton, Olivia Munn and Kelly Rowland 

What It Is?
The premise is simple: Eat well 80 percent of the time. “I eat really clean, and nothing processed. But when I go out, I really go for it,” Cavallari told Byrdie in May 2019. “Balance allows you to stop worrying about food so much.”

Nutritionist’s Take
“It’s a practical way to stay mindful without rigid rules,” says Beam. “But I’d stay away from bingeing. You don’t want to go hog wild with that 20 percent.”

 

