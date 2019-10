Wanya Morris

He lost 22 pounds in a month on DWTS, and continued to drop weight — even though he decided not to track his progress further. “I look better in my clothes, but I stopped weighing myself,” the Boyz II Men crooner told Us in May 2016 during his season 22 run. “I just work hard and hope that my clothes start falling off of me or I start to look better, you know?”