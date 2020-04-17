For Dennis Quaid, maintaining his health isn’t only about eating right and keeping active. Fitting his favorite activities into his daily schedule is also important to the actor.

For instance, the Parent Trap star likes to spend his downtime with a book. Right now, the devout Christian has opted for the Bible. “Each time I’ve read it, it’s hit me in a different way,” he says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Playing guitar is another one of his favorite hobbies. The Dennis Quaid and the Sharks frontman enjoys picking up his guitar to play a few tunes. “I need it like I need breathing,” he reveals.

Still, Quaid, 66, finds staying fit a crucial part of his day-to-day life. His go-to workout? Cycling. “I always feel better when I get off a bike than I did when I got in,” the Texas native explains. He also always makes time for a game of golf, which he says he plays “only once a day.”

The host of Audio Up’s “The Dennissance” podcast loves to eat healthy too. “I always start [the day] with a solid breakfast,” Quaid notes, adding that dinner is usually nutritional as well.

And while Quaid has been staying at home more often due to the coronavirus lockdown, his typical day has pretty much stayed the same. He and fiancée Laura Savoie “try to just keep an even schedule,” he explains. “I’m still getting up early in the morning. It’s really my favorite time of the day.”

The duo, who are self-isolating with his 12-year-old twins, Thomas and Zoe — whom he shares with ex-wife Kimberly Quaid — have even gotten closer. “This [quarantine] is the best pre-marriage training you could possibly have,” he adds.

Scroll down to see what a typical healthy day looks like for Quaid.