Getting down and dirty! Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars has been mentally and physically draining — but it’s also come with the added bonus of getting into shape for many contestants.

Jordin Sparks, who was eliminated during week 7 of the series, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, October 31, that DWTS has tested her physical strength for weeks.

“This really is a boot camp, to be honest with you,” the 32-year-old singer explained. “If American Idol was like a media boot camp, this is a physical boot camp. It’s crazy.”

Trevor Donovan — who received a score of 39 during the Halloween episode for his and Emma Slater’s contemporary routine — revealed that he has been losing weight throughout the season.

“I kid you not, I’ve set my alarm [to go off] in the middle of the night. It’s set [to] 2:17 a.m. and I get up and I shovel food in my mouth because I don’t have time,” the 90210 alum, 44, said of his new routine. “I haven’t been able to eat it enough.”

Vinny Guadagnino, for his part, commended the pros on the series, including his partner Koko Iwasaki, for how they are able to keep moving forward despite any ailments.

“It’s hard. Every day [there’s] a little kink somewhere. [But] we have amazing physical therapists,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 34, told Us. “Dancers, I have a whole new respect for the fact that at a drop of a dime they can, like, open their bodies and do things. Without even stretching. It’s insane. I need to warm up for an hour.”

Shangela, who is partnered with Gleb Savchenko this season, noted that due to all the aches and pains morning baths have become her new normal.

“I will run an Epson salt bath at 4:00 in the morning sometimes. And so I’m in there soaking,” the 40-year-old star said. “But you know what? I’m having the most fun doing it and my body is gonna have to catch up to my spirit.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Disney+ on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

