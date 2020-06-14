Learning to Love

Lizzo got real about accepting her body after “trying to be thin” in her early twenties. “I’m not going to be able to please everyone with my outward appearance,” she said on Jameela Jamil‘s “I Weigh” in April 2019. “Someone’s always going to have a critique, someone’s always going to have some negativity to say about me. So all that matters is what I think of it. And I had to go so deep inside myself and look in the mirror. Looking in the mirror and accepting what’s in the mirror is very, very difficult. And right now, I love it every time I look in the mirror.” She added that she “had to unlearn a lot of bulls—t” expectations about her body.