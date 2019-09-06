Gabrielle Union isn’t about to look a gift horse in the mouth — especially when the favor involves a photographer capturing her butt and beach body at its best in a bikini!

The L.A.’s Finest star revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that she was grateful the paparazzi captured at the ocean with her husband, Dwyane Wade, during their fifth anniversary trip to St-Tropez, France. In fact, she considered “the paparazzi catching an amazing ass shot” one of the best parts of her vacation. “I mean, hello, highlight!” she told Us at the America’s Got Talent Live Show in L.A. on Tuesday, September 3.

The 46-year-old actress — who is famously committed to fitness — was pleased that her hours of intense exercise have paid off. “Not in the gym doing those squats for nothing!” she joked. “[It’s] for moments like that. I was like, ‘Oh my god!’”

After all, she noted that seeing a flattering angle in an impromptu photo is atypical. “Usually you’re looking at paparazzi pictures and you’re like, ‘Oh god, they’ve captured me exhaling,’ or you know, living,” the AGT judge said. Not this time around! “That paparazzi is gonna get a gift bag for — he shot my ass so beautifully,” she added of the pictures taken on Sunday, September 1. “I was so happy.”

Hilariously, Union — who welcomed daughter Kaavia with Wade in November 2018 — revealed her favorite thing about her husband following their third anniversary trip to Mykonos, Greece, and it was very similar: “His ass!” she told Us at the time.

Scroll through for photo evidence of Union’s toned tush — and see all the fun water activities she and her retired NBA pro husband, 37, did in the south of France!