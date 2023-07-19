Home Town star Ben Napier started prioritizing his wellness journey before undergoing a medical procedure — and fans quickly noticed the results.

“@scotsman.co got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in March so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP,” his wife, Erin Napier, wrote via Instagram in July 2023, sharing a video of Ben buttoning his suit jacket. “Mission accomplished 🔥.”

Ben tore his rotator cuff in March 2023 and subsequently had a procedure to repair the injury. Erin, who shares two daughters with her husband, confirmed via Instagram that month that the surgery was completed successfully.

Since recuperating from his injury, Ben has focused on his fitness — which had been a work in progress for nearly two years.

“@erinapier and I have never cooked so much of our food,” he wrote via Instagram in April 2020, sharing a snap of himself chopping cabbage. “We are eating at home, saving leftovers, and getting creative with making meals out of what’s there. I’ve discovered that these little cutting boards we make at the @scotsmangeneralstore and woodshop are the handiest.”

