Natalie’s Main Set for Super Arms

“Natalie and Chris did do some of their sessions at the same time but they did not work out together,” Pendergast explained. “There was a little bit of gym banter, but mostly everyone was focused on getting their workout done and done well.” It’s easy to see why there wasn’t much time to chat during this hard-hitting workout.

-Banded pull ups (4 sets of 12 reps)

-Dumbbell straight arm lateral raise (4 sets of 25 reps)

-Rest for 90 seconds

-Straight arm raise with palms up (4 sets of 20 reps)

-Reverse plank (4 sets for 1 minute each)

-Rest for 90 seconds