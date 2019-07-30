Those Abs!

Compound moves are the secret to Kardashian’s strong core. Her trainer Don-A-Matrix told Us in February 2019 that he focuses on working least two body parts at once in order to increase resistance trainer and decrease time spent doing cardio. “I came up with these exercises that I do and I call them my Matrix Move,” he said. “It has us focus on more than one body part at a time to allow you to be working on your butt, but also to be shaping up the thighs.” Same goes for the abs and booty.