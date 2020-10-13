Getting down to business! Liam Hemsworth is all about his fitness — and he’s even encouraging pal Ross Edgley to get on his level.

The Australian native, 30, posted several photos to Instagram from his workout session with the 35-year-old British adventurer. In the pics, Hemsworth’s ripped arms were on full display as he did a sled rope pull.

“Took it upon myself to teach @rossedgley how to train properly,” the actor teased. “With my help, I see some real potential in him. Keep up the good work little guy ;).”

Hemsworth’s wellness journey has been well-documented over the years. On his Instagram alone, he has shared tons of footage, from his various workouts from sled pushing to crushing waves while surfing.

In recent months, the Most Dangerous Game actor has worked on bulking up his arms. He sought help from Rise Movement’s Jason Walsh, who has trained other A-list hunks including Jared Leto and Jake Gyllenhaal.

“We do 60-minute workouts or more sometimes,” Hemsworth told Australian Men’s Health for its May 2020 cover story. “It’s just high intensity. A mixture of calisthenics, sled pulls, sled push and lots of free-weight stuff. But we don’t stop for the 60 minutes. You’re sweating and breathing hard, but also moving a lot of weight as well.”

For a period in time, Hemsworth maintained a vegan diet and even encouraged his big brother Chris Hemsworth to eat more veggies. In 2016, the Hunger Games actor told news.com.au that he had “more energy,” “better” sleep and “more endurance” during his workouts because of his plant-based diet.

Liam began rethinking his eating habits in February 2019 after suffering kidney stones. His particular issue was caused by having a high amount of oxalate, which is a molecule that is found in vegetables.

“I was vegan for almost four years, and then February of last year I was feeling lethargic. Then I got a kidney stone,” he told Australian Men’s Health earlier this year. “It was one of the most painful weeks of my life. I was doing press for Isn’t It Romantic, but I had to go to the hospital and get surgery.”

The Last Song star added, “It’s all good now, thankfully. But once you get one kidney stone, you have a 50 percent chance of getting another one if you continue eating the way you were eating.”

Liam is currently dating model Gabriella Brooks. Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo “are going strong and have been quarantining together.”

The Paranoia star was previously married to longtime love Miley Cyrus from December 2018 until they announced their split in August 2019. He then went on to briefly date Dynasty actress Maddison Brown.

