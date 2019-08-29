Love Island is one of the most popular British reality TV shows — with good reason. For five seasons and counting (plus its original two-season run on ITV that featured celebrities), the show brings a group of (beautiful) real people to live in a villa on the Spanish island of Mallorca for a sexy beach vacation. There, they couple up and try to find love — in an attempt, of course, to snag the cash prize of approximately $61,300.

Just like with plenty of other reality dating shows — including the U.S. version of the ITV2 hit — outgoing contestants spend a great amount of time at the ocean and by pools in swimsuits. That means the stars want to be tanned, toned and fit — working out hard and eating right beforehand so they look their best in bikinis, one-pieces and swim trunks.

And after all that exercising and dieting, the women and men of Love Island aren’t about to let their competitive efforts go to waste! Following filming, the former islanders continue hitting up beaches and pools, whether on holiday internationally or back in England. On these watery worldwide jaunts, they continue to proudly bare their bodies.

The reality stars have brought their six-pack abs, buff pecs and strong arms and legs everywhere from Saint-Tropez in the south of France to the Caribbean island of Barbados to Ibiza, Spain and stateside to Miami. And as you can see, these contestants sure love the camera! Whether frolicking in the waves, strolling on the shore, basking in the sun, jogging on the sand or just jumping for joy, the cast takes the beachside business of showing off their muscular figures and tiny waists very seriously. And for that, we salute them!

Scroll through to see the best bathing suit photos from the stars of the hit series. And don’t worry, there are plenty to go around — no need to pick a favorite!