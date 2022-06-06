Miles Teller

The Whiplash star revealed that he got down to 7 percent body fat for the day of the beach scene.

“I usually sit around, like, 185 pounds. I got up to about 210 and I think I was, like, 9 percent body fat and then I cut down to 183 about 7 percent body fat for the beach scene,” he explained on the Joe YouTube channel, noting he worked with a trainer and nutritionist. “To gain weight was the toughest part for me. For breakfast, it was six eggs and then, you know, you work out and then you have a shake and then it was two lunches. Each lunch would be chicken breast, full potato and some broccoli and I’d have two of those. And then I remember [and] CUT​​​ there’ll be another snack after that. For dinner, specifically, it was 20 ounces of certain fish or steak. So you’re just eating so much. That’s really what I didn’t enjoy.”

Teller added: “A trick of the trade that people use — you just try and dehydrate yourself as much as possible. And then oddly enough, when you’re on set that day when your body’s been deprived of sugar and sodium and all these things — you drink, like, a can of Coke and when your body gets all that sugar, everything tightens up. And so you get this certain kind of vascular look that it looks good on screen.”