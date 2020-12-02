Her Battle With PCOS

“When I was like in college, I was diagnosed with something called PCOS, which stands for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and it’s quite common. Some statistics say, like, 10 percent of women have it,” Wilson explained. “I can kind of tell when people have it usually by their body type. They normally have a similar body type to me, how they carry their weight, and it can create a hormone imbalance. I don’t have many symptoms apart from when I turned 20 to about 21, 22 rapidly gained [66 pounds] and I was still doing the same thing and I just rapidly gained weight and I thought, ‘Hang on, something might be wrong.’ And I went to an endocrinologist and they were like, ‘Yeah you’ve got this thing, but you know, just take this pill and see you later, bye!’ So, it wasn’t really explained to me what it was or how to deal with it. I just took a pill for like 20 years; I’ve stopped taking it now though.”