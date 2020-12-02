The Initial Detox

“I did go to a professional place to do a detox because the amount of sugar I was eating is, like, full-on. I have the biggest sweet tooth,” Wilson explained. “I did a detox at a place called VIVAMAYR Altaussee, which is in Austria. … I went there and did a detox. I had a lot of what’s called candida in my gut, which loves the sugar, makes me crave the sugar and I had a lot of that, so I had to try to get rid of that, ‘cause there’s nothing worse than trying to be healthy and feeling, like, starving all the time. That’s what that pesky candida does. So, I went to Austria with my friend Carly and started to do a detox and started to feel a whole lot better but hadn’t totally put both feet into the health journey at that point, and then when 2020 rolled around, I wrote a little letter to myself about … I’m really gonna give it my all this year and then I did.”