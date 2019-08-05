Sophie Turner lives her life like winter is never coming — which is what helps the Game of Thrones star stay bikini-ready. Though her acting jobs require her to be in tip-top shape (she also led Dark Phoenix as X-Men action hero Jean Grey), Turner says she would keep up her fitness regimen regardless.

The British star revealed that she really got into exercising before she began filming 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse. “During the shoot I went hard,” she told Self at the time. “And that hasn’t stopped.” At the time, she was doing hour-long workouts six days a week — even though she was consistently working 13-hour days.

Turner was set up with celebrity trainer James Farmer when she started the project. Even before he designed a fitness regimen for her, he changed her diet. “When I first met Sophie, she didn’t eat breakfast, which is a common mistake,” he told the mag. “And I didn’t think she was eating enough of the right foods. So I made sure she had a good source of protein and healthy fats with every meal, plus lots of fibrous vegetables like spinach and cauliflower.” In general, he described the plan as a “low-carb, Paleo-style plan,” focusing on lean meats, nuts, fruits and vegetables. Turner loves to eat lean. “I’ve really embraced healthy eating. It makes you feel a lot better and more energetic. I’m inspired to get up and out,” she told Self.

For her workouts, she goes full-body, incorporating activities like hill sprints with strengthening exercises like kettlebell lifts and resistance bands. There are plenty of body weight and equipment-free moves, too, including burpees. And she prefers a high-intensity group workout to something more low-key. Above all, Turner stays active in daily life — preferring to get around cities with her husband Joe Jonas on a bicycle rather than taking a cab and playing tennis on their honeymoon. As she’s said, “exercise has made me feel more positive about my body, less self-conscious.”

