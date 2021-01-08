Surprise! Ryan Guzman’s fiancée, Chrysti Ane, gave birth to their second child on Thursday, January 7, after keeping her pregnancy hidden amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Genevieve Valentina Guzman, welcome to this crazy world mi hijita,” the actor, 33, captioned a black-and-white hospital photo with the fitness guru, 27, and their infant. “Your mom, brother, [Mateo], and me are so happy you finally blessed us with your presence. Remember your family has your back por siempre. Love, Papa.”

Ane shared the same photo in color, making “a confession” in the caption.

“I’ve been pregnant for basically this entire quarantine,” the Brazil native wrote. “We welcomed our little lady Genevieve Valentina Guzman into the world today at 3:50 p.m. Ry and I decided to be a little selfish this time around and keep this journey between us. I’m so happy we did that. It was so special.”

Ane went on to share never-before-seen footage of her pregnancy, from her baby bump progress to her sex reveal. “Gigi’s journey,” she captioned the Instagram video on Thursday. “And this is how it went.”

She and Guzman previously welcomed their son, now 23 months, in January 2019. The Pretty Little Liars alum announced their pregnancy news four months prior via Instagram.

“2018 has been a year of unexpected surprises,” the Texas native captioned a September 2018 photo of Ane’s budding belly. “New jobs, new lives and new love. Each one getting better than the next. As the year rounds the corner to its end, we both believed it couldn’t get any better. We were wrong! The newest/best surprise has yet to arrive but is on its way. To living our BEST lives!”

The Step Up star already had the name Mateo picked out, noting that if they welcomed a girl, she would be named Genevieve.

In October 2018, he shared the sex of their baby-to-be. “It’s a Boy!!” he gushed in his Instagram announcement. “Thank you for all of the birthday wishes as well as everyone who made the trip to Sacramento for our gender reveal. I can’t wait to meet my son and see my love @chrysti_ane hold him for the first time. It’s been a weekend I’ll never forget.”

Guzman told The Real cohosts in December of that same year that he was engaged after proposing to Ane on their roof.