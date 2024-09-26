90 Day Fiancé stars Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky are getting ready to be parents of a little girl!
“We are having a baby girl!” Suwan, 31, and Toborowsky, 56, shared in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly. “So humbled by all the love and support that we’ve received through this journey with IVF. We really experienced taking the impossible to reality.”
Suwan, who announced her pregnancy via IVF in July, noted that she is “so happy” to become a mom. (Toborowsky is also father to daughters Ashley and Brittani and son Jacob from a past relationship.)
“We are over the moon,” she added.
In July, Suwan and Toborowsky revealed that they were expanding their family.
“I just want to update you on the news because David just got an email,” Suwan shared in an Instagram video at the time before Toborowsky chimed in, “Annie is pregnant!”
“I’m so excited! Thank you everyone,” Suwan gushed.
Suwan has previously opened up about her fertility journey after she decided to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF).
“This is the best experience, the best decision that I ever made in my life,” she told Us in an exclusive interview earlier this month while discussing IVF. “The doctor and the nurse in HRC, they make me feel so comfortable and everything went so well. … It’s an amazing journey. Very emotional, but I’m glad that we made that decision.”
Toborowsky echoed Suwan’s sentiments noting that it is a “roller coaster” and that there were some challenges along the way.
“She had to have some fibroids removed and you’re basically going by her biological clock,” he explained. “And because I had the vasectomy, they had to do the sperm surgically extracted. So we did that on Valentine’s Day, which was auspicious.”
Toborowsky added that IVF is “such a miracle” and that ultimately everything comes down to “God’s will and whatever is meant to be.”
“You do your best,” he shared with Us.
Suwan and Toborowsky met on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2017 and tied the knot later that year. The couple have continued to document their marriage on various 90 Day spinoffs including David and Annie: After the 90 Days, which debuted on TLC in 2022. Season 3 of the series chronicled Suwan’s fertility journey and her pregnancy.
“Going on the show has allowed us the opportunity to share our journey,” Toborowsky told Us. “We have been so humbled and honored to be a part of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise for seven years now.”