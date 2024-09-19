90 Day Fiancé star Annie Suwan was initially hesitant to have kids with husband David Toborowsky, a mindset that changed once she turned 30.

“I [felt] I was getting old and then I look at David [and thought], ‘We cannot wait anymore,’” Annie, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month in a joint interview with David, 55. “I think I would love to have a baby. … I have been drinking enough in this life. Like ‘OK, I’m so tired with this lifestyle, acting like [a] stupid, drunk monkey.’ I’m ready to be a mom and if I wait more, [David’s] going to die and we are not going to have a baby.”

Annie and David, 55, announced in July that she is pregnant with their first baby together after undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“It is a roller-coaster because when you think everything is going well, there could be a hiccup,” David recalled to Us. “She had to have some fibroids removed and you’re basically going by her biological clock. Because I had the vasectomy, they had to surgically extract [sperm]. We did that on Valentine’s Day, which was an auspicious [timing]. … But IVF is such a miracle.”

David and Annie’s little one — they told Us to “stay tuned” regarding a sex reveal — will be David’s fourth child. He is already a father to daughters Ashley and Brittani and son Jacob from a past relationship. According to David, his eldest children have started to “come around” to the idea of having a new sibling.

“I mean there’s still some apprehension and understandably so,” David told Us. “I mean it is different. I think once they see the baby, I think they’re going to come around even more. My son is probably more excited, but the girls have come around and they’re supportive and saying, ‘Look, as long as you don’t forget about us, that’s all we ask.’”

He continued, “I understand their concerns [and] ultimately it’s a decision that Annie and I made because it’s something that will outlast us. I know, especially me, but it’s something that we share together that really is the topper on the relationship, that we can pass on our genes, our knowledge, our experience to the baby, and hopefully the baby will grow up and be a fine person and contribute to society.”

David and Annie got engaged in 2017 and applied for a K-1 marriage visa as she is from Thailand. Their whirlwind engagement was featured on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple, who got married in November 2017, have continued to document their journey on various 90 Day spinoffs. The newest season of David and Annie: After the 90 Days will highlight their fertility journey and Annie’s pregnancy.

“Going on the show has allowed us the opportunity to share our journey,” David gushed. “We have been so humbled and honored to be a part of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise for seven years now.”

David has also tried to support Annie as much as possible as she deals with morning sickness, cravings and more.

“He treats me very, very well. And you know what? I love him even more,” Annie told Us. “I look at him every morning [and] I’m like, ‘I cannot live without you.’”

David and Annie: After the 90 Days season 3 airs on TLC.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi