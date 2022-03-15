The 90 Day Fiancé family is growing! Olga Koshimbetova is pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with husband Steven Frend.

“She’s currently 10 weeks. Gender is unknown,” Frend, 24, told In Touch Weekly on Tuesday, March 15. “It was not expected. It threw us off completely. … We just made a huge move from Maryland to Brooklyn, New York. So, it wasn’t expected but gratefully, I have a great job that pays amazing so with having a new kid on the way, I’m at no worries. Olga can take time for a few months when the baby is born. It’s been a crazy four months living here and this made it more interesting!”

The former pest control salesman went on to tell the outlet that their son, Alex, 3, will be “the best big brother ever” when their second child arrives.

The pair’s announcement comes one month after Russia native, also 24, seemingly hinted at the news by asking her Instagram followers: “I have a question. Parents who have more than one kid, how do you manage your time?”

The Maryland native and the expectant star appeared on season 6 of the TLC show. The pair met in summer 2017 in Maryland and welcomed their baby boy in March of the following year.

In August 2019, the duo tied the knot. The reality stars, however, announced their split in October 2020.

“People keep asking if Olga and I are [together] but the answer is, we went into this super blindly,” Frend old his Instagram followers at the time. “There’s a lot the show left out that’ll have people confused but we have learned a lot about each other over this whole journey but we’re better at being coparents to our boy. We’re both civil and cause no drama because our son’s mental health is [our] top priority.”

Frend and the aspiring photographer confirmed the following year that they had reconciled. Koshimbetova subsequently wished her “amazing” husband a happy birthday in December 2021, gushing via Instagram: “Let’s [hope] your dreams come true this year.”

The TLC personalities moved to New York in October 2021. “It was a great choice, our landlords are very nice people, the neighborhood is quite [sic] and safe, plus everything so close to our home,” Koshimbetova wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am in love.”

