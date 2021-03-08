Coming soon! Aaron Carter showed his fiancée Melanie Martin’s positive pregnancy tests in a Sunday, March 7, Instagram video.

“Watch to see the results. #blessed #family,” the singer, 33, captioned the footage.

“All right, so this is the second one we’re testing,” the Florida native said from behind the camera, walking around his house with a test in one hand. “The first one came out [positive].”

Martin chimed in, “I don’t know what’s going on. You can see it.”

Carter replied that “yeah,” they could see the second line “because you’re pregnant.” He cheered, “Here we go!”

The couple made their relationship public in January 2020. Three months later, they announced that they were starting a family.

“Obviously, I have a baby on the way,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said in an April 2020 Instagram Live video while holding up a positive test and requesting donations from his followers. “I’m going to be a busy father, for sure. I won’t need a babysitter. I’m going to make a very good father. I’m all about love, give that baby nothing but love.”

In June 2020, Martin experienced a pregnancy loss. Carter explained during a YouTube livestream at the time: “She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions. We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her.”

Before dating the model, Carter exclusively told Us Weekly that his “goal” in life was to become a dad.

“I was thinking about adopting,” the “That’s How I Beat Shaq” singer said in December 2017. “I want kids so bad. My goal is to be a father. … I turned 30 and I’m like, ‘Alright, my resolution is to have a kid.’ But not just a kid. A beautiful woman or man, because we can have kids too. But it has to be [with] the right person. So I’m 30 and my dad was popping out kids by the time he was 30 so I better hurry up! But I do really want to have kids.”

The dancer added that he was determined to “transcend any of the shortcomings” that his parents, Jane Carter and Robert Carter, experienced raising him. He concluded, “I really want to be a dad.”