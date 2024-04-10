Adam Levine touts his children as Maroon 5’s No. 1 fans.

“The cool thing about my kids is they’re obsessed with the band. They know every [song],” Levine, 45, gushed during a Wednesday, April 10, appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” radio show. “It’s interesting to see because they know songs that I don’t even remember writing or singing.”

Levine, who is the frontman for Maroon 5, shares daughters Dusty Rose, 7, and Gio Grace, 6, and a son, 14 months, with wife Behati Prinsloo. (The couple have not publicly shared their son’s name.) The kids have recently joined Levine and Prinsloo, 35, in Las Vegas throughout the band’s residency.

According to Levine, all of that behind-the-scenes experience affected the little ones’ musical tastes.

“My daughter Dusty, she’s a Maroon 5 historian,” he added on Wednesday. “We’re trying to get them to branch out a little bit.”

Levine and his bandmates kicked off their Sin City residency in March 2023, two months after Prinsloo gave birth to baby No. 3. The three little ones all attended the opening night.

“I also just have to say, thank you to my family and my beautiful children, who are here tonight, and my beautiful wife, who is here tonight,” Levine said during the concert. “I used to be out here for me and now I’m out here for them, and they’re everything and all that matters to me in the whole world. So, I love you guys.”

Levine and Prinsloo’s marriage was tested less than one year earlier. In September 2022, model Sumner Stroh claimed she had a year-long affair with Levine. The scandal made headlines amid Prinsloo’s pregnancy with their son. Levine subsequently denied the accusations, while the model did not publicly address the drama.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” the musician wrote in an Instagram Story statement at the time. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world.”

He added: “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Following the scandal, a source told Us Weekly that Levine had “recommitted himself” to his marriage.

“Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” a source exclusively told Us in March 2023. “They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati.”