Alexander Ludwig and wife Lauren Ludwig are expanding their family.

Alexander, 31, and Lauren, 32, announced the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, March 14.

“Ooooops 🥹🤎🙊 New baby Ludwig coming June 2024 and we couldn’t be more excited,” they captioned a sweet snap of Lauren showing off her baby bump as Alexander held daughter Leni, whom they welcomed in April last year.

Fans and friends were quick to offer the pair kind words in the comments section of their pregnancy announcement.

“That’s life brotha. Congrats. Enjoy every minute with them. It’s the time we will wish for when we’re old. God bless,” wrote actor Chris Boudreaux, while a separate social media user added, “Another Ludwig babe for us to love.”

The couple – who tied the knot in 2021 – have been open about their pregnancy journey over the years.

“As a lot of you know it’s been a long road for @alexanderludwig and myself,” Lauren wrote in the couple’s first pregnancy announcement in February 2023. “We suffered 3 losses before this one but each one of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other. To everyone out there who has suffered miscarriages before, there is light on the other side of your journey. You are not alone.”

Though daughter Leni’s due date was in May of last year, Lauren revealed the rainbow baby arrived one month early while sharing the first photo of their baby girl.

“Leni James Ludwig decided to come on her own schedule 4 weeks early. Born 4/27/23 at 7:24am,” she captioned the photo, adding, “@alexanderludwig was in another state filming and made it back just in time. A labor story for the books”

Nearly one year before welcoming their firstborn, Lauren penned an emotional message about her and Alexander’s experience with pregnancy loss.

“I have gone back and forth on whether or not to post anything about this but decided we all need to start talking about the truth more,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Last week @alexanderludwig and I had our 3rd miscarriage. I decided I wanted to share because I don’t think it’s a shameful thing to talk about.”

She continued, “I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren’t something to be embarrassed about. Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone. It’s so common and yet, I feel it’s not talked about nearly enough. If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it. This will forever be a part of our story.”