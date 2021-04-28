Like mother, like son. Alicia Keys revealed her son Egypt has inherited his parents’ musical abilities.

Egypt, 10, played the piano and sang The Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” while his mother, 40, provided backup vocals in an IGTV video posted on Wednesday, April 28. The kid appeared to be perfectly comfortable tickling the ivories and belting out the song, which was released in 1983.

“I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer! He is making magic,” Keys captioned the family karaoke session.

It’s not exactly surprising that Egypt is a star performer already. The “Girl on Fire” singer started composing songs at age and had a record deal by 15. Egypt’s dad is producer Swizz Beatz, 42, who started producing music at age 16.

Egypt has his parents beat, though. He started producing music at the ripe old age of 5 when he received a credit on Kendrick Lamar’s Untitled, Unmastered album.

The proud mom and dad, who married in 2010, have been showing off Egypt’s musical talents for years. He showed off his first original song when he was 6, titled “Super-boy.”

“Proud Dad Alert,” Beatz wrote when he shared the clip on Instagram at the time. “Egy wrote his 1st song Super-boy, wait for the fancy fingers at the end. Kids you gotta love em.”

In a 2018 post, the “On to The Next One” artist showed Egypt accompanying the Keys Soulcare founder as she sang Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me.” The rapper noted, “The dedication and hard work my wife put into the kids are priceless.”

Keys and the Grammy winner also share son Genesis, 6. Beatz has three children from prior relationships, Prince, 20, Kasseem, 14, and Nicole, 12.

When they aren’t beaming about their kids’ accomplishments, the musicians try to find time to be “spontaneous,” the rapper exclusively told Us Weekly.

“We’re very spontaneous and that’s the one thing with relationships, being spontaneous and not being so programmed to where people feel you should be or what you think you should be because of what people feel you should be,” Beatz said in 2019 ahead of their 9th wedding anniversary. “We wake up in the morning, just chill. That’s what we do.”