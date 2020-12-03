Alicia Keys Is Giving Us the Self-Care Tools We Could All Use

Self-care must-haves! Alicia Keys is giving Us all the tools we need to take care of ourselves — and they couldn’t have come at a better time.

On Thursday, December 3, Keys Soulcare dropped its first ritual, which consists of a Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Skin Transformation Cream and the Obsidian Facial Roller. And you can shop it at Ulta! Keeping with the 39-year-old’s self-love mantra, all three are perfect to use together to unwind after a long day.

The “Girl on Fire” singer partnered with W3LL PEOPLE cofounder Dr. Renée Snyder to create skincare products that will deliver a healthy complexion. The $30 moisturizer is a gentle formula packed with Bakuchiol, malachite, ceramides and hyaluronic acid to give skin a nourishing and renewal boost. Apply it to the surface and roll in with the $25 tool and you’ll feel the stresses of the day slip away. And Keys loves it.

“Excuse me while I use this amazing Obsidan Roller on my face!! 😘😘😘 ⁣” she wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the launch on Thursday.

But the roller wasn’t the only thing the Grammy winner was excited about. She also could not get enough of the candle. “Y’all know I LOVE a good candle so I had to launch @keyssoulcare starting with the perfect one 🕯💜⁣,” Keys wrote in another Instagram.

The $38 candle burns an incredible calming aroma made up of sweet and nutty scents. Not to mention, the chic black packaging will look beautiful on any bathroom sink of vanity. And on the back is an affirmation that reads, “I shine at full wattage.” Because who doesn’t love a little reminder every now and again?

After all, combining how you feel on the inside with how you are on the outside is the whole point of the brand. “For me, you know, beauty is about the soul and the heart and the spirit and what comes through you and what comes out of you,” Keys said when announcing the Keys Soulcare line. “So it’s more than just the surface.”

