Hot new ‘do! Channing Tatum debuted a freshly shaved head and there’s a sentimental reason for it.

On Monday, November 23, the 40-year-old actor posted a black-and-white selfie to Instagram showcasing his new haircut. In the accompanying caption, he noted that cutting his hair after shooting a film has become a sort of ritual.

“There is nothing and I mean nothing as good as finishing the hardest job of my life,” he wrote “And then shaving my head and letting the character go. It’s a bit of a ritual. A freeing of myself. And being free is always my highest intention. And I’m about to be sooooo freee!!! Hahahaha.”

He continued, “I have so much love in my heart for everyone that was on this journey with me. @dogthefilm and so much love for the people out there in the world that need love right now. Sending it up for all.”

Celebs took to the comments to praise the new chop, including Matt Bomer, who posted a clapping, raised hands and heart emojis.

“Go on! Live this,” Mehcad Brooks commented. “I’ve just wrapped and I wanna grow my hair now. 😂 Letting go is key. 🙏🏾” Stephen “tWitch” Boss also chimed in. “Let’s go,” he wrote.

The Magic Mike star isn’t the only actor who likes to change up his look when finishing a project. Bryce Dallas Howard dip-dyed her hair pink to celebrate the end of filming the Jurassic World series, courtesy of hairstylist Charlie Rogers.

“I initially dyed my hair this color after the first Jurassic World in 2014 for a UCLA sociology class I took called, ~Hip and Cool: A Study of Distinction and Exclusion; The History of the Hipster~ I did an ethnographic field report that observed hipsters in their ‘natural habitat’ and thought it was appropriate to immerse myself in the experience 🤣⁣ ,” she wrote in an Instagram caption on November 10. “This time, I dyed my hair to celebrate the closing of one chapter and the start of another — and what better way than with a fresh new ‘do! 💇‍♀️”

