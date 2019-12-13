



Zosia Mamet has a real love for jewelry that means more than just looking pretty.

The former Girls star sat down with Stylish at the Swarovski Nice or Naughty Holiday Celebration on Tuesday, December 10, and shared a touching story about a very special ring her husband gave her that “literally hasn’t come off my finger.”

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2019: See All the Diamonds and Bling

“I’m not a spontaneous spender. If I [want] something I’m going to visit it a bunch and think about it, particularly when it comes to jewelry because I know I’m going to be wearing it every day,” she explains. “I had been visiting this ring forever and I was obsessed with it. And then my husband surprised me with it for my 30th birthday.”

This addition is exactly how the 31-year-old likes to collect pieces. And there’s a surprisingly sentimental reason why.

Debby Ryan on the Importance of Jewelry and the Sweet Story of How Her Engagement Ring Came to Be

It’s a trait that she picked up from watching her grandma. “I always adored my grandmother’s jewelry. She had some key pieces that she would always wear,” Mamet told Us. “I think my relationship with it was built from seeing how she cherished the things that she wore daily.”

Because of this upbringing, Mamet doesn’t really swap out any of her bling. “The jewelry that I wear does not really get switched out. Pretty much everything I have on me every day has real importance,” she explains. “I think jewelry has a wonderful emotional component to it.”

Most Expensive Red Carpet Jewelry Ever

This component she further clarifies has to do with positive affirmations. “I’m a big believer in symbols as wonderful positive reminders. And sometimes when you have something beautiful that you see every day, it’s like a symbol for your love for yourself or someone else’s love for you,” she explains. “It’s just like a really pleasant reminder.”

But it even goes a little bit further than that. “To me it’s a little bit of magic in your everyday life.”