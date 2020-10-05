No I.D., no problem! Alyson Hannigan shared a throwback photo of her two daughters visiting the bar from How I Met Your Mother.

“They clearly didn’t card,” the actress, 46, captioned a recent Instagram photo of Satyana, 11, and Keeva, 8.

In the social media upload, the little ones smiled at their mom from opposite sides of a table. No one else could be seen in McLaren’s Bar.

The Washington, D.C., native, who played Lily on the CBS show from 2005 to 2014, exclusively told Us Weekly in February that she and husband Alexis Denisof don’t want to expand their family.

“No, no, I got a puppy,” Hannigan told Us at the time when asked about baby No. 3. “I’m back in it! I’m cleaning up pee. … I might have to put a diaper on her. We had to remove all the rugs from our house. … We just rescued this puppy from South Korea. She’s so lovely and wonderful, but man, getting Legos out of her mouth [is rough].”

The American Pie star went on to say that she and the actor, 54, make “a good team” as parents. “Because he’s out of town right now, I’m the, ‘Yes,’ parent,” Hannigan explained. “And I can see that. I think it just depends.”

While the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum thinks Satyana and Keeva “would love” working in the entertainment industry, she isn’t pushing them to follow in her footsteps.

“Obviously, I’ll support whatever they want, but I’m certainly not calling America’s Got Talent like, ‘OK, can she get on? She doesn’t know what her talent is yet, but she’s gonna figure it out by the time she gets onstage,’” Hannigan exclusively joked with Us in January. “I certainly want them to be children for as long as they have, but they love going to premieres and stuff like that.”

The little ones haven’t seen their mom in HIMYM and won’t “for awhile,” but they have watched Fancy Nancy and Fool Us.