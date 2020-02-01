Full house! Alyson Hannigan and her husband, Alexis Denisof, are all set with their daughter duo.

“No, no, I got a puppy,” the How I Met Your Mother alum, 45, exclusively reveals when asked if she wants more kids in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I’m back in it! I’m cleaning up pee. … I might have to put a diaper on her. We had to remove all the rugs from our house.”

The actress, who shares Satyana, 10, and Keeva, 7, with her former Buffy the Vampire Slayer costar, 53, explains, “We just rescued this puppy from South Korea. She’s so lovely and wonderful, but man, getting Legos out of her mouth [is rough].”

When it comes to raising their girls, the Girl Scout Cookie Championship host and the actor are “a good team, a good balance,” but go back and forth in terms of strictness. Hannigan tells Us, “Because he’s out of town right now, I’m the, ‘Yes,’ parent. And I can see that. I think it just depends.”

The couple, who wed in 2003, “love being together” but often spend time apart because of work. “I feel like part of my heart is gone when he’s gone,” the Washington, D.C., native tells Us of her husband. “Like right now, he’s been in Atlanta for like the last two or three weeks and we don’t know when he’s coming back. I’m like, ‘Do we need to come for a three-day weekend? Should we just come to you?’ I’m very excited for him to come back.”

She admits, “He has been gone long enough that I was contemplating taking a puppy home, like, maybe he won’t remember we didn’t have another puppy. It’s been a couple of weeks. We’ve got a lot of animals, so what’s one more?”

For more on Hannigan and Denisof’s family life with Satyana and Keeva, check out the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

With reporting by Emily Longeretta