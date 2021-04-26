A pet name for Penelope! Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, has a cute nickname for his 8-year-old daughter.

The Flip It Like Disick star, 37, posted a photo of his little one behind the wheel on Sunday, April 25, writing, “Driving miss poosh.” (He and Penelope’s mom, Kourtney Kardashian, have been calling their daughter that for years, as well as “P.”)

Hamlin, 19, put a twist on the moniker, commenting “Peeesh” on the social media upload.

Lisa Rinna’s daughter and the New York native were first linked in October 2020. Four months later, the pair enjoyed a Florida getaway with Penelope and her brothers, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6.

“Scott and Amelia were super sweet and playful with all of the kids,” an onlooker exclusively told Us Weekly amid the February vacation. “After dinner Scott, Mason and Amelia were tickling Reign and Penelope and they were laughing.”

Rinna, 57, was “skeptical at first” of her youngest daughter’s relationship with the Talentless creator due to their 18-year age difference, but she has come around, a source exclusively told Us the following month. “Seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship,” the insider explained.

In April, the Bravo personality publicly commented on the relationship for the first time. “Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats,” the former soap star captioned a photo of the loved-up pair’s Miami trip.

Hamlin has defended her and Disick’s age difference herself, clapping back at “extra weird and judgmental” comments in December 2020. “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time,” the model wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

Prior to dating Disick, the California native teased her older sister, Delilah Gray Hamlin, for liking older men in a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode. When the actress, now 22, mentioned a new app she was using in 2016 that her parents didn’t like, Amelia replied, “Or maybe it’s because you’re 18 talking about getting 35-year-old men. … It’s just a thought.”

Delilah disagreed, claiming she “never” was interested in anyone that age. “That’s way too old,” she clarified.

Disick is set to be a topic of discussion in the upcoming 11th season of RHOBH, with Kyle Richards telling Rinna in the trailer that Disick is “too damn old, and he’s got three kids.” The Melrose Place alum agreed, saying, “I know!”