Yikes! Amy Schumer received quite the cake to celebrate her pregnancy, and she shared the “haunting” pictures on Instagram on Monday, January 28.

“My sister in law. And I can’t stress that enough IN LAW. surprised me with a horrifying cake and i can’t thank her enough. So I won’t thank her at all,” the comedian, 37, captioned the carousel of disturbing dessert photos. “@mofischhh something is truly wrong with you and i love you. #haunting #butthole.”

The NSFW cake, which featured flesh-colored frosting, brown sprinkles and a Cabbage Patch Kid doll’s head, looked like a live birth. In addition to sharing shots of the graphic treat from all angles, Schumer also posed a pic of her sister-in-law, Molly Fischer, showing it off for the camera.

Other celeb parents loved the crazy cake. “@mofischhh — I don’t know you but we need to be friends,” Jessica Alba commented, and Andy Cohen added, “This is incredible.”

Schumer announced in October 2018 that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, are expecting their first child — and the Trainwreck actress has been poking fun at her pregnancy ever since.

“Tbt a year ago when I didn’t have to hold both sides of the wall to brace for popping,” the mom-to-be captioned a throwback red carpet pic earlier this week. She also posed with a whale at the American Museum of Natural History to ring in her third trimester.

Even when Schumer was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum in November, a condition characterized by severe nausea, vomiting and dehydration, she made light of that as well.

“Am I glowing yet?” the Inside Amy Schumer star asked fans in a December 2018 Instagram photo of her hooked up to an IV. When she shared a slow-motion beach video a month later, she wrote, “I puke anything I eat up until 4pm. But then I’m like … #baywatch #eyecandy.”

Us Weekly broke the news that the parents-to-be tied the knot in February 2018.

