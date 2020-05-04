Spreading the word. Anderson Cooper spoke to his mom, Gloria Vanderbilt, about starting a family ahead of her June 2019 death.

“I was able to tell her shortly before she died that I was going to have a baby,” the CNN anchor, 52, told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Monday, May 4. “[My son], Wyatt, hadn’t been created, was not a being at that point, but I had the idea in my head. I was in the process.”

The Anderson Cooper 360 host announced on Thursday, April 30, that he welcomed his first child via surrogate.

“This is Wyatt Cooper,” the New York native captioned his Instagram announcement at the time. “He is three days old. He is named after my father, [Wyatt Cooper], who died when I was 10. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 [pounds] at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy.”

The journalist added, “I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.”

Fatherhood is “amazing” so far, Anderson told Ripa, 49, and Seacrest, 45, on Monday.

“I just stare at him,” the Emmy winner explained. “Hours will go by, and I have just been sitting there, holding him. After the baby is born, you hold the baby on your chest. And I still do that all the time. There is nothing better. This creature that is all curled up like a little, tiny frog or something. So cute.”

Cooper gushed about the little one opening his eyes, explaining, “I don’t even know if he can see me at this stage, but it seems like he’s understanding sounds. It’s just wild. It is way better than Netflix, I will tell you that.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, May 1, that the new dad “quietly got back together” with his ex Benjamin Maisani before welcoming Wyatt.