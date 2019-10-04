



Time flies! Andy Cohen celebrated his 8-month-old son Benjamin’s birthday in an adorable Instagram photo posted on Friday, October 4.

“8 months old today. Can’t stop squeezing him,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 50, captioned a photo of himself holding his son in his arms.

In December, Cohen announced on his late-night talk show that he had a baby on the way via surrogate. “After many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father,” the Bravo personality told his viewers. “Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future. Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life.”

The radio host revealed the sex of the baby while talking to cohost Anderson Cooper on CNN’s live New Year’s Eve broadcast.

“I cannot wait to meet this boy,” Cohen said.

The Emmy winner announced Benjamin’s birth in an Instagram post on February 4. He revealed that his son is named after Cohen’s grandfather.

“I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow,” he captioned the post.

Benjamin has already started hanging out with Cohen’s famous friends. The Missouri native has posted photos of his son spending time with Cooper, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

In July, he told Us Weekly exclusively how he balances being a dad and his busy career.

“I just take it day-to-day and I only say yes to things that I’m passionate about and I want to do,” Cohen said at the time. “I was turning down [opportunities]. They were like, ‘Do you want to present an award at the Billboard Awards?’ I’m like, ‘Yes! But I can’t go to Vegas for 24 hours.’ I would’ve in the past.”

He also shared what he learned about Benjamin’s temperament in his early months. “Ben’s personality is really sweet,” he told Us. “He scopes out the room and he scopes out the situation before he commits and gives you his all, which is different from me. I walk in and I’m like, ‘Hey, everybody!’”

He added: “He’s really mellow though. You can pass him around to everybody and he’ll hang out. But he waits a little bit before he gives you his full smile.”

