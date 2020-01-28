Like father, like son! Andy Cohen gushed over how much 11-month-old Benjamin looks like him on Monday, January 27 — and he has the photos to prove it.

“Found some old baby pics,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 51, wrote on Instagram at the time. “Turns out my son is my twin.”

In the sweet childhood shots, the Bravo personality held a half-eaten banana, stood smiling on a chair and rocked a bib.

Jerry O’Connell commented on the social media slideshow, writing, “You ARE the father,” while Kata Mara wrote, “Omg.”

The Most Talkative author welcomed his baby boy via surrogate in February. “WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT,” the Missouri native captioned his Instagram reveal at the time. “He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

Cohen is still learning how to balance fatherhood with his career, he told Us Weekly exclusively in July, explaining, “I just take it day-to-day and I only say yes to things that I’m passionate about and I want to do. I was turning down [opportunities]. They were like, ‘Do you want to present an award at the Billboard Awards,’ I’m like, ‘Yes! But I can’t go to Vegas for 24 hours.’ I would’ve in the past.”

The Emmy winner went on to describe his “really sweet” son’s personality. “He scopes out the room and he scopes out the situation before he commits and gives you his all, which is different from me,” Cohen explained at the time. “I walk in and I’m like, ‘Hey, everybody!’ He’s really mellow though. You can pass him around to everybody and he’ll hang out. But he waits a little bit before he gives you his full smile.”

Since Benjamin’s arrival, the toddler has met many of his dad’s celebrity friends, from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to Anderson Cooper and Jimmy Fallon.