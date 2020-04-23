Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Are 'All Locked In' Amid Pandemic

Safe and sound. Angelina Jolie revealed how she and her family are faring as they quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re all locked in,” the actress, 44, assured during the Thursday, April 23, Time 100 Talks live virtual event series. “We’re doing all right.”

Jolie shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Elsewhere in the discussion, the Maleficent star admitted “this is really a frightening time” globally. “This is a time for outrage,” she noted, adding that children should never be as “vulnerable” as they are under the present circumstances. “For grand change across the world.”

However, Jolie applauded those who have stepped up in the process. “I believe in humanity. I have hope. And I think we really can’t afford not to have hope,” she explained. “I think when people are aware, and if they can have a path forward guiding them with how to help and what to do, they will.”

In March, Us Weekly confirmed that Maddox returned from college in South Korea as the virus spread. “Maddox is home from school and focusing on his Korean and Russian studies until school reopens,” a source revealed at the time. “Angelina has the other children on a routine by waking them up early every day and getting them started on their school tasks shortly afterwards.”

Jolie shared that her son would resume classes at Yonsei University when possible. “I could not be happier about Mad’s choice of university,” she told DongA Daily on April 1. “It is of course closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he’s not transferring schools. He’ll be going back as soon as things settle.”

Us reported in August 2019 that Maddox planned to study biochemistry in college. The Oscar winner confessed later that month when she dropped him off at school that she was “trying not to cry” over the milestone moment.

