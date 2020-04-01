Looking past the pandemic. Angelina Jolie detailed her 18-year-old son Maddox’s school plans following the coronavirus.

“I could not be happier about Mad‘s choice of university,” the actress, 44, told DongA Daily on Wednesday, April 1, of Yonsei University. “It is of course closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he’s not transferring schools, he‘ll be going back as soon as things settle.”

The Oscar winner, who also shares Pax, 16, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, went on to say that the teenager is staying busy during his time off.

“He’s using the time to focus on his Korean and Russian studies,” the Los Angeles native explained to the outlet.

In August 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that Maddox had enrolled at the South Korean school to study biochemistry.

Jolie dropped her son off for his first day of college later that same month. The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star chatted with Yonsei University students at the time, saying she was “trying not to cry.”

The Golden Globe winner gushed about how “happy” she is for Maddox the following month, telling Entertainment Tonight in October 2019: “[He has] grown up into such a good man. I say that because he’s smart and he’s doing his work, but he’s also wild. He’s balanced in his teenage years.”

Jolie reflected on their recent reunion, telling the outlet at the time: “I was so happy. He got tattooed.”

When it comes to coparenting her brood with Pitt, 56, following their 2016 split, the former couple use OurFamilyWizard.

“It has probably been one of the most beneficial tools for their family in terms of keeping things moving forward in the best amicable terms possible,” a source explained to Us exclusively in June 2019. “Once Brad and Angie began using the platform, it allowed them to coordinate the kids’ schedules. They have very busy lives.”

The insider added, “Brad is enjoying spending more time with the kids and things have been improving with the four younger kids.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.