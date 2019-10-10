



Angelina Jolie is singing her son’s praises!

“I’m so happy for [Maddox] that [he has] grown up into such a good man,” the actress, 44, gushed to Entertainment Tonight at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in London on Wednesday, October 9. “I say that because he’s smart and he’s doing his work, but he’s also wild. He’s balanced in his teenage years.”

The 18-year-old started his freshman year at Yonsei University in August with a major in biochemistry. He reunited with the Oscar winner earlier this month for the Tokyo, Japan, premiere.

“I was so happy,” Jolie said of seeing her son. “He got tattooed.”

While her eldest couldn’t attend Wednesday’s premiere, the Los Angeles native posed on the red carpet with four of her other five kids — Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. Pax, 15, was absent from the event.

“It would be quite lonely if I was doing it all by myself,” she told the outlet. “It’s never fun to focus on yourself anyway. When you’re all taking care of each other and you’re making a game out of it and being silly, it’s nice for me as a mom. It’s moments. I’m also watching my kids grow up and watching my daughter put on a beautiful dress and figure out the right heels and all that mom stuff. It just means a lot.”

Jolie dropped her son off at school in August and has talked to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, about visiting him in Seoul, a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “Angelina has been trying to heal the rift between father and son,” the insider said. “Maddox hasn’t been receptive.”

The actor, though, is hopeful and believes Jolie is making “a concerted effort” to reconnect him and their son. “Brad remains upbeat that Maddox will reach out,” the source told Us.

The insider went on to say that the Ad Astra star also wants to remedy his relationship with Pax, explaining, “With Maddox overseas, Brad is also hopeful that Pax will also be interested in reconnecting without the influence of his older brother.”

He and his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar split in 2016 after more than a decade together.

