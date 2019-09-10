A blast from the past! Angelina Jolie is feeling nostalgic while raising her teenage kids.

“When your children are little, you feel more ‘Mommy,’” the actress, 44, explained to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, September 10. “When they are teenagers, you start to remember yourself as a teenager. You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can’t go. I’m in this fun moment where I’m rediscovering myself.”

The Oscar winner and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, share Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, and the Maleficent star told the outlet that they are all “strong individuals, but still open-minded.”

Jolie is intentional about being a good role model for her brood, focusing on “kindness — to others and themselves.” She added, “It’s important to be humble, know the freedoms you have and what you’ve been blessed with and make sure you help others. And always remember your place. We’re all human and very flawed. We’re tiny pieces in a much bigger world.”

The California native went on to say, “I try to lead by example and be kind and gracious, as my mother was, and loving and tolerant. But when there’s a fight that needs to be had, [I] get in there.”

Last month, the director brought her eldest son to South Korea for his first year of college at Yonsei University. “It’s hard but actually really exciting!” Jolie told Us Weekly and other reporters of the major milestone in August. “He’s ready and he’s so smart. And I’m so proud of him. And I’m excited. I’m excited about his choices.”

In a video of the mother-son pair at the university, the Golden Globe winner and Maddox, who is set to study biochemistry at the school, met some of his new classmates. “I could see how much she cared for Maddox and his upcoming college life. It was a very special experience,” student Jo Won Bang told Us exclusively at the time.