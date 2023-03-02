A bittersweet celebration. Anne Heche‘s son Homer marked his 21st birthday nearly one year after the late actress’ death.

Homer rang in the milestone with his father, Coleman “Coley” Laffoon. “21 years goes fast. Before you know it the journey of a lifetime has become two lives. Intertwined, inseparable in the sense that what is in one is in the other,” the 49-year-old captioned an Instagram carousel on Thursday, March 2. “Homer is in me as much as I’m in him. It’s baked in.”

The proud dad continued: “We’re spending two nights in San Fran, a father-son trip celebrating this symbolic passage into adulthood. He’s come through his challenges on his terms. Can’t ask for much more. Has a promising new job, great friends, is a loving son and brother. Hopefully that is conveyed in thr [sic] faces in the pictures here. He’s doing great and it feels so good.”

Laffoon shared a variety of throwback photos and current snaps, ending his tribute with a message to Heche. “Impossible not to close my eyes and think of @anneheche zooming around the cosmos, swinging by Northern California, smiling her knowing and still vulnerable smile as she races past,” he wrote. “He’s good Anne. Thank you for trusting him to me. It’s going to keep being great. I promise. … To everyone else, thanks for being part of this ride. We’re all intertwined and I’m so glad.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Ohio native also shared his lengthy post via his Instagram Story, adding that his son’s 21st birthday “feels like a big deal.”

Heche and Laffoon welcomed Homer in 2002, one year after they tied the knot. The former couple — who began dating in 2000 after Heche’s split from Ellen DeGeneres — called it quits in 2009.

The cameraman’s celebration with Homer comes less than one year after the Another World alum’s death at age 53. She was involved in a sequence of car collisions in Los Angeles on August 5, 2022, which left her severely burned and injured.

Heche was hospitalized after being removed from the scene. At the time, her rep revealed that she was in a coma and in critical condition. She was officially pronounced dead on August 11, 2022.

Homer addressed his mother’s death days later. “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” he said in a statement, referring to Heche’s son with ex James Tupper. “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Following a bitter legal battle with Tupper, 57, over control of the Call Me Crazy author’s estate, Laffoon shared an update on Homer’s healing during the holiday season.

“@homerheche has been through a lot,” he captioned an Instagram photo of his son decorating a Christmas tree in December 2022. “To have him with us, capping the tree with a star, sharing his joy & loving and being loved by his family is a moment that takes my breath away. I want to share that moment here. We are lucky and grateful to have Homer with us. Three cheers for Ho-ho-Homer. We love you.”