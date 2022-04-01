April Fools’ Day came early this year! Arie Luyendyk Jr. panicked when he saw a pregnancy test on his and Lauren Burnham’s sink.

“@laurenluyendyk I just about had a heart attack,” the former Bachelor, 40, captioned a Thursday, March 31, Instagram Story video zooming in on the “Not Pregnant” result.

The social media upload came four years after the former reality stars faked out fans with a faux baby bump photo.

“Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven!” Luyendyk Jr. tweeted in April 2018. After a subsequent apology joking about how they were cooking a “Dutch baby” from Cook’s Country cookbook, the race car driver formally said sorry.

“I do have sympathy for women struggling from infertility,” the former ABC personality wrote at the time. “My April Fools’ prank was in no way meant to offend women who struggle with that. I apologize if you were effected [sic] personally by my post.”

Earlier this year, the Netherlands native got a vasectomy. The couple, who are the parents of daughter Alessi, 2, and twins Senna and Lux, 9 months, documented the procedure in a YouTube vlog.

Luyendyk Jr. compared a vasectomy to “being kicked in the nuts as hard as someone could kick you” at the time.

The following month, the Bachelorette alum told Us Weekly about the “painful” experience, saying, “I’m resistant to local antibiotics, which is what they use. So I don’t know if it worked for me. Everyone was like, ‘Man, I didn’t feel anything.’ I was like, ‘No, I definitely felt everything. I could tell everything that was happening down there.’ It was not pleasant.”

The Bachelor Nation members’ decisions to stop having kids was “based around” Luyendyk Jr.’s age, he went on to tell Us in the February interview.

“Five years from now, I’ll be 45. I feel like that might be a little bit too late for me to be active with [babies],” he explained at the time. “They’re reversible if we have some heartaches in five years’ time. This is the first time we’ve ever really felt an age gap. She’s 30, and I have a little bit of a different outlook. I want to be a younger dad. I’m not a young dad, but I don’t want to be an even older dad than I am know.”

Burnham, 30, chimed in, “I wasn’t necessarily ready to close that chapter yet just because, I know it’s hard right now [with three kids under 3], but once we’re out of this space, I might want another one. Who knows?”

