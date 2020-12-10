Out of his comfort zone. Daniel Bryan tried to talk Artem Chigvintsev into having sex with pregnant Nikki Bella on the Thursday, December 10, episode of Total Bellas.

“This is mildly uncomfortable for me to talk about, but Brie [Bella] asked me to talk to you about it because [Nikki] talked to her about it,” the professional wrestler, 39, told the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip. “About you being uncomfortable having sex with her right now.”

When the Washington native apologized for bringing up the topic, the Russian dancer replied, “It’s OK. It stays in the family. It’s good.” He went on to call pregnancy sex “weird,” explaining, “I mean, there’s a whole baby inside there. … It’s the mental thing. You think [about how] there’s a whole human inside.”

Bryan revealed that he was initially nervous about having sex with Brie, 37, ahead of their daughter Birdie’s 2017 arrival. But when he spoke to their doctor about it, she rolled her eyes and said, “You can’t hurt that baby.”

The WWE athlete added, “It’s interesting because I read this thing about how good it is for the baby, for the mom to experience orgasms.” He recommended that Chigvintsev treat intimacy like “a job,” noting that the Strictly Come Dancing alum “can’t tell” Nikki, 37, he does that.

Chigvintsev agreed, “If I tell her I’m taking it as a job, she’ll literally kill me.”

Nikki and Brie previously opened up about having sex with their partners while pregnant in a May podcast episode. Nikki called her baby bump a “boner crusher” but said that she was “so horny.”

She told her sister at the time: ““I literally had to tell him today, ‘When I wake up at 3 a.m. and you’re sound asleep, I literally masturbate next to you.’ … I make sure that he’s, like, breathing really hard so he won’t wake up because I’m too lazy to get out of bed. But I’m like, that’s the only way I get some.”

Nikki gave birth to her and Chigvintsev’s son, Matteo, now 4 months, in July. Brie and Bryan’s son, Buddy, arrived less than 24 hours later.

Total Bellas airs on E! Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.