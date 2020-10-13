Keeping it neutral! Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella are teaching their son, Matteo, his first words in a “funny” way.

“We decided not to teach him mom and dad as the first word because we’re so competitive with each other,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, explained to Us Weekly after filming the Monday, October 12, episode. “Nicole said, ‘Why don’t we teach him: “I love you?”’ I’m not kidding to you. He is obviously not saying it in words, but he is [doing], like, the intonation of him saying that. … It’s the most adorable thing ever.”

The dancer added that his fiancée, 36, would “probably hate” him sharing that story. “But I’m so happy,” the Russia native told Us. “It what it is.”

He also described the little one’s latest milestones, noting that the 1-month-old “always changes.” Chigvintsev explained, “He is teething right now, which is tough because he’s waking up obviously uncomfortable. … Every time I look at him, every time she posts a picture of him, I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this is still my baby.’ It’s just ridiculous.”

The couple welcomed their baby boy in August, and Bella has been a “supermom,” according to Chigvintsev’s season 29 DWTS partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The Strictly Come Dancing alum agreed on Monday, telling Us, “Literally during the nighttime, she breast-feeds him. She doesn’t get the bottle during the night. She’s like, ‘Are you going to stand next to me and watch me feed? … Just sleep. I know you have a tough day.’ She’s being a super trouper.”

The Total Bellas star revealed last month that she has been struggling with postpartum depression while raising Matteo. “I didn’t realize at week seven, you kind of come out of your baby blues and … go two different paths,” the former professional wrestler said during a September “Total Bellas Podcast” episode. “You go the path of being healthy or you go down the path of being depressed, and that depression path can be a really dark, deep hole. I was starting to feel invisible. … It just started to build up. Being alone with Matteo and just feeling lonely and not loved and invisible.”

Earlier this month, Chigvintsev exclusively told Us that communication has been “key” during the California native’s mental health battle. “Obviously, I don’t know what she’s going through,” he explained. “None of the guys are really aware. It does exist. You definitely have to take a look at it.”

With reporting by Emily Longeretta