Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti continues to be candid about her pregnancies — and this time husband Jared Haibon’s name is getting thrown into the mix.

Iaconetti, 36, spoke about parenthood with Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli during the Friday, June 14, “Almost Famous” podcast episode. The Bachelorette alum Horstmann, 35, admitted that he worried about forming “a connection” to their baby before he was born. (Horstmann and Gibelli, 31, welcomed son Heath in April.)

“Jared never puts his hand on my belly,” Iaconetti confessed. “He just doesn’t care. He does not care when it’s [in utero], like, no attachment.”

Iaconetti and Haibon, 35, got married in August 2019 and welcomed son Dawson in January 2022. The couple announced earlier this year that they were gearing up to welcome baby No. 2.

Related: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Relationship Timeline The most dramatic Bachelor Nation couple ever? Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s relationship went through several phrases before they settled down in August 2019. While it was love at first sight for Iaconetti when they met on Bachelor in Paradise season 2 in 2015, Haibon couldn’t say the same. The following summer, things between the duo was even more […]

“We don’t have a name, but a boy or girl, we got to figure that out. And then also if it is a boy, it’s going to be hard not to choose Tom. I’m not saying it will be Tom,” Haibon joked to Us Weekly before their official pregnancy announcement. Iaconetti chimed in, saying, “It’s not Tom!”

Haibon agreed that it wouldn’t be Tom, even though that moniker has a special place in his life — referring to Tom Brady, Tom Cruise and Rob Thomas.

“Tom is just such an impactful part of our life. Just the name Tom,” he continued. Iaconetti added, “We’ve already established that we’re going to name a golden retriever Tom one day. So I don’t know where this is coming from.”

Iaconetti, who was candid about feelings of gender disappointment with their first child, also told Us that she cared “a lot less” about the sex of their second child.

Related: Bachelor Nation Babies ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ alums have welcomed some pretty adorable babies — see the family photos!

“I really actually do not even care what the combo is now, I just want them to be close,” she said.

The couple did find out the following month they were gearing up to welcome a baby boy — so it seems Tom might actually be on the table. Haibon shared during the February Amazon Live, in which they hosted a gender reveal, that he’s excited for all the “fun” two sons will bring.

“I’m very excited for the times where … Dawson has a Little League game at 9, and then the other one has a game at 11, and we gotta get Dawson to karate while the other one has baseball,” he gushed. “I mean, I’m hoping they love sports.”