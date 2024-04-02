Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann welcomed their first baby, son Heath Orion Horstmann, and Us Weekly can exclusively reveal all the details.

“Our baby is his father’s twin!” Gibelli, 30, tells Us. “There are so many similarities it’s adorable to see them light up in each other. As far as personality goes, he’s an Aries like his mama so we’ll see, he just might be the perfect mix of both of us.”

Gibelli notes that she had a birth plan, but was prepared to pivot. “I was very receptive to whatever would present itself. I had to pivot from a fully unmedicated birth due to how my body was reacting and I was still able to have the delivery I always wanted while taking control of the situation and advocating for myself every step of the way,” she explains. “I caught my baby, Blake cut the chord, it was the coolest, most empowering and most badass thing I’ve done in my entire life.”

Gibelli adds that she was surprised by “how much I actually enjoyed the act of giving birth,” explaining: “You’re conditioned to think it’s this scary thing but even during the hardest parts I had the biggest smile on my face, I literally couldn’t hide how happy it made me.”

She gushed that Horstmann, 34, was “very impressive” during delivery.

“We took classes from our doula in preparation and he absorbed every bit of it,” she explains. “He knew how to calm me down, let me be and made me feel so powerful exactly when I needed it. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, it was beautiful to witness.”

The pair previously teased their son’s arrival during a joint appearance on the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion, which dropped on Netflix last month.

“I’m hoping it looks just like [Blake],” Gibelli gushed before teasing the little one’s name. “We’re waiting until he pops out and I don’t know if he’s going to be a little, like, fair-skin-and-blue-eyed like him or a little spicier like me. I just want to see what he looks like [before deciding].”

After meeting Heath, the couple knew they had the right name. “We wanted his name to feel unique and meaningful, it’s a name that’s grounded in nature and his middle name is connected to strength, bravery and adventure,” Gibelli tells Us. ” As soon as we said the name out loud we looked at each other and just knew that was it.”

She concludes that the twosome are taking things “day by day” with their little one.

“So far we love doing everything together, the only time we see us ‘dividing’ our time is when he’s off to work, but we have our village that’s with us 24/7 so it’s been a beautiful thing to be able to focus just on our baby and our time as a family together,” she says.

Gibelli appeared on season 1 of Love Is Blind, which aired in February 2020. Nearly two years later, she appeared on Paramount+’s All-Star Shore and met Horstmann after his own stints on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

“It’s been awesome. It’s been amazing, honestly, it’s been incredible,” Horstmann exclusively told Us in October 2022 of their romance. “We had to first keep basically six months of our relationship private, so that was fun in a sense because we didn’t have the public pressure, we didn’t have all the eyes on us, we could just kind of be ourselves. But it was hard too because it’s never fun to hide the person you love.”

He continued: “I’ve been in the ‘public eye’ for four years now, but this is the first time I’ve dated somebody in public. So I was very nervous about that, and I wasn’t sure what to expect. But honestly, it’s been incredible. I cannot believe the support from Bachelor Nation and the Love Is Blind [area], the Netflix side of things. It’s been amazing. Last year’s been pretty magical, so can’t complain over here.”

Amid their whirlwind romance, Gibelli relocated from Atlanta to Horstmann’s native Colorado. They announced in November 2023 that they were expecting their first baby.

“I am so in tune [with my body],” she said during an Amazon Live session at the time, noting she immediately realized that she was pregnant. “So we had come back from Morocco, and I went to L.A. for a little bit, and while I was in L.A., I did get my time of the month, but it was very light. So I was like, ‘Hmm, that was a little weird.’ And then we came back home, and I felt that fluttering. I felt like there was pressure.”

As Gibelli and Horstmann prepared for their son’s arrival, they invited Us inside their animal-themed baby shower in January. A rep for the couple gushed that the occasion was full of “joy, laughter and anticipation” as guests toasted Baby Horstmann.