On their own terms! After Astrid Loch defended the couple’s decision to choose when to share details about their baby, Kevin Wendt surprised fans with some adorable details about their little one, including his full name.

“My son 💛 My 🌎. August William Wendt (his friends call him Auggy😉) 11/20/21 – 7.5lbs. Super hero mama and beautiful baby boy both doing great. Thanks for all of the kind messages and well wishes to our growing family 💛 we haven’t stopped smiling in 3 day @thewendtgang,” the firefighter, 37, captioned several shots of his growing family via Instagram on Tuesday, November 24.

The first glimpse at the couple’s newborn son’s face comes days after the Bachelor in Paradise alums announced his arrival on Sunday, November 21. Shortly after Loch, 31, and Wendt posted their exciting news without revealing August’s name or sex, the new mom clapped back at critics who questioned their choice to keep some things more private.

The reality star took to social media to post an Instagram message she received which read, “Is there a reason you continue to keep the gender a secret? I understand if you want to keep it to yourselves but then don’t post it at all. At this point, it seems as though you’re trying to tease people.”

Loch defended her privacy on Monday, November 22, writing, “I hope you can all understand that putting our entire life on the Internet is not our priority, especially when it comes to our child. We will share more with you all when we feel comfortable and when the time is right for us.”

The Bachelor alum noted that the pair don’t owe their followers “an explanation,” as they prioritize spending time with their baby.

“We’re also first-time parents trying to navigate this new stage of our lives along with what’s appropriate or not to share on the Internet in general so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time,” she added at the time.

The twosome, who met while filming season 5 of BiP in 2018, previously announced that they were expecting their first child after undergoing IVF.

“One of the first conversations @kevin.c.wendt and I had was about how we both loved kids and couldn’t wait to have our own. When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time my heart flutters. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined how amazing this would all feel,” Loch wrote in March. “To all the couples trying to get pregnant, my heart is with you. We know first hand how hard it can be to see these kinds of posts and feel sad & discouraged. We too struggled with fertility and conceiving naturally – it’s the toughest thing we’ve ever been through and I can’t wait to share more of how we got here. But today is finally about some good news & we hope you can enjoy it with us. #babywendt #ivf #infertility #infertilityawareness.”